AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,023 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1,911.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.