AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,321 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 235.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Insider Activity

Cintas Price Performance

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $449.37 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.