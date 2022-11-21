AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.83 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

