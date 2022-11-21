AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 20,549 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 219.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 239.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 297,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $104.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

