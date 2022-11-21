AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 40,473 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 286.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,252.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Stock Up 0.4 %
TRMB stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $89.79.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
