AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,294 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,579,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 859,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

BOK Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $104.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $3,645,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.