AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

ABBV opened at $154.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

