AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Workday by 29.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.13 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $297.50.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.31.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

