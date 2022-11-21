AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $929,211,000 after purchasing an additional 325,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

