AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.