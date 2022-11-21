AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 281.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

