AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 283.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $287.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day moving average of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $694.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.