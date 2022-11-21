AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 283.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix Stock Performance
NASDAQ NFLX opened at $287.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day moving average of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $694.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
