AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $211.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.68. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.76 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.11.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.