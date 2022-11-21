AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 256.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $289.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.