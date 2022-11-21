AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1,489.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.