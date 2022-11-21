AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 137.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 136,229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.