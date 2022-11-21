AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97.
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
