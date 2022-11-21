AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,752 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,725 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,444 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

TELUS Stock Up 0.2 %

TELUS Cuts Dividend

Shares of TU stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.