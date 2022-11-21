AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Arcus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,787,000 after purchasing an additional 557,988 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,451,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.61. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

