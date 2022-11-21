AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ventas by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Ventas stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

