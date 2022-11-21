AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,867 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 666.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $243.36 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $348.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.