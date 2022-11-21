AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,411 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,969,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 301,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

