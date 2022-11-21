AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 91,065 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91,065 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MaxLinear by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MaxLinear by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $35.60 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

