AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,481 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after acquiring an additional 926,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of ORI opened at $23.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

