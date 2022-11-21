AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 309.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,107 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,129,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

NYSE PSTG opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

