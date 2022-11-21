AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $129.04 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

