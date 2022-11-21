AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

XRAY opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

