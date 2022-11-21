Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target Cut to €35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($46.39) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alstom from €37.00 ($38.14) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Alstom Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.48 on Friday. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Alstom Company Profile
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
