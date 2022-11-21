Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 5.8 %

AAMC opened at $19.37 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

