Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $46.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

