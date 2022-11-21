Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to “Hold” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.89.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,412 shares of company stock worth $7,914,139. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
