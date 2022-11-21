Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to “Hold” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,412 shares of company stock worth $7,914,139. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.