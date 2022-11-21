Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $18.55

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

A number of research firms have commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $401,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,147,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,361,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $401,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,361,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $170,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,549,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,726,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,806,244 shares of company stock valued at $114,429,662. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

