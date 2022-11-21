Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $90.56

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $8,714,954.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,720,045.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

