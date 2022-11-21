Analysts Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target at $53.75

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.74 on Friday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

