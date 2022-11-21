Analysts Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price at $78.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EQR opened at $62.93 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

