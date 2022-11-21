Analysts Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) PT at $597.80

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $597.80.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $576.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.48 and a 200-day moving average of $437.45. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $623.61.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

