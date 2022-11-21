Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Target Price at GBX 85.68

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.68 ($1.01).

MARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 50 ($0.59) to GBX 44.40 ($0.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Hayleigh Lupino acquired 54,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.11 ($23,479.57).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 37.32 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 33.38 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.67 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

