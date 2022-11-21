Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price at $181.07

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

