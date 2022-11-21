Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $68.75

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

