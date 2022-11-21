Analysts Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $81.62

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $248.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,916.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,372 shares of company stock worth $766,513. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in RingCentral by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,176 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $8,170,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 465,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.