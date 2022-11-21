Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Target Price at $49.40

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after buying an additional 638,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after buying an additional 105,574 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

