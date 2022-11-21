Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $35.50

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

