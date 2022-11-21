Analysts Set The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) PT at $251.33

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWGAY. Barclays lowered The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

