Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $305.33

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $314.63 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $318.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 157,220.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

