Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $305.33

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.33.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $314.63 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $318.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 157,220.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
