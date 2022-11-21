Analysts Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,458 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Up 1.1 %

WestRock stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.