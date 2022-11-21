Analyzing Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -1,578.95% -40.42% -37.02% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Heart Test Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.42 million 16.64 -$19.66 million ($0.38) -0.79 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,287.87 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Heart Test Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Oncology.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Predictive Oncology and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 409.55%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Predictive Oncology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient's body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

