Analyzing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN)

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microvast $151.98 million 4.66 -$206.48 million N/A N/A

AER Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AER Energy Resources and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 191.12%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Microvast -82.89% -26.33% -17.48%

Risk and Volatility

AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microvast beats AER Energy Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

