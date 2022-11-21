Analyzing PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.5% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEDEVCO and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $15.86 million 6.31 -$1.30 million $0.05 23.40 W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.83 -$41.48 million $1.63 4.37

Analyst Ratings

PEDEVCO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PEDEVCO and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $9.10, suggesting a potential upside of 27.81%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than PEDEVCO.

Volatility & Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 14.50% 4.36% 4.08% W&T Offshore 26.38% -168.03% 20.75%

Summary

W&T Offshore beats PEDEVCO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

