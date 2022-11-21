Analyzing WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $304.32 million 2.44 $49.80 million $0.54 9.39 Piper Sandler Companies $2.03 billion 1.27 $278.51 million $10.79 13.45

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WisdomTree and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 29.35% 18.11% 4.96% Piper Sandler Companies 11.03% 23.87% 13.44%

Dividends

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. WisdomTree pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. WisdomTree is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WisdomTree and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $148.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats WisdomTree on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

