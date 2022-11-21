APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.39.

APA Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70. APA has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $273,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

